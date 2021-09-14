Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Customer Service Executives

Retail CSE’s IFA/Branch-Nairobi   (2100006I)

Job Purpose:    
Growth of IFA business to meet set annual premium targets     

Key responsibilities

  • Secure new business through intermediaries
  • Retain existing business as per set objectives
  • Maintain excellent customer service to intermediaries and clients 
  • Service existing business and resolve customer complaints 
  • Follow up on renewals for general insurance business
  • Forward proposal forms to underwriting department
  • Follow up premium collections
  • Prepare weekly  and daily reports as required 
  • Undertake initial underwriting in accordance with set guidelines to ensure sound acceptance of risk 
  • Respond to customer and client enquiries
  • Follow up on commissions and claims issues emanating from intermediaries
  • Recruitment of intermediaries as per set objectives
  • Conversion of FA’s in branches to ensure all are placing general insurance business
  • Continuous execution of initiatives and strategies per branch to ensure meeting of set objectives and reviewing them where need be. 
  • Training of intermediaries on general insurance products and submitting training schedules to supervisors. 
  • Use authorised incentive scheme to bring in new business through training intermediaries on the same and marketing it. 
  •  Creating strategic partnerships with intermediaries for maximum business support. 
  • Sharing of market intelligence with supervisor
  • Work closely with underwriter and branch manager to achieve set objectives

Qualifications

  • Bachelors’ degree in a business-related field
  • Professional qualification in Insurance (ACII, IIK)
  • 2-4  year’s relevant experience in the insurance industry

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

