Customer Service Executives
Retail CSE’s IFA/Branch-Nairobi – (2100006I)
Job Purpose:
Growth of IFA business to meet set annual premium targets
Key responsibilities
- Secure new business through intermediaries
- Retain existing business as per set objectives
- Maintain excellent customer service to intermediaries and clients
- Service existing business and resolve customer complaints
- Follow up on renewals for general insurance business
- Forward proposal forms to underwriting department
- Follow up premium collections
- Prepare weekly and daily reports as required
- Undertake initial underwriting in accordance with set guidelines to ensure sound acceptance of risk
- Respond to customer and client enquiries
- Follow up on commissions and claims issues emanating from intermediaries
- Recruitment of intermediaries as per set objectives
- Conversion of FA’s in branches to ensure all are placing general insurance business
- Continuous execution of initiatives and strategies per branch to ensure meeting of set objectives and reviewing them where need be.
- Training of intermediaries on general insurance products and submitting training schedules to supervisors.
- Use authorised incentive scheme to bring in new business through training intermediaries on the same and marketing it.
- Creating strategic partnerships with intermediaries for maximum business support.
- Sharing of market intelligence with supervisor
- Work closely with underwriter and branch manager to achieve set objectives
Qualifications
- Bachelors’ degree in a business-related field
- Professional qualification in Insurance (ACII, IIK)
- 2-4 year’s relevant experience in the insurance industry
How to Apply
