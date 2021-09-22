Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Service Executive

Job Brief

Two Rivers Lifestyle Centre is a mixed Commercial and Retail arm of Centum Investment Company PLC (‘Centum’) and Old Mutual Properties Limited.

Reporting to the Leasing Manager, the job holder is to act as a liaison between the client and their customers ensuring client satisfaction with the organization’s products and services.

Responsibilities

Resolve customer complaints regarding the client services offered to achieve and maintain superior customer experience

Respond to all direct/indirect customer queries and requests promptly and properly either via email, dialogue or phone calls

Maintain thorough knowledge of the company’s products and services and share the information with client guests.

Understand the client’s Customer: who they are, their preferences and what they are communicating and use the same as leverage to create a database and provide gold standard service

Be brand ambassadors: as the face of destination, be the ambassador to sell it in our customer interactions.

Liaise with various departments such as facility management and security to ensure that customers receive end to end quality customer service.

Adequately follow up and close on opportunities to improve concerning client services and products.

Qualifications

Certificate in customer service, social sciences or front office management.

Minimum 2 years’ experience in front office management / customer service/ social sciences or any relatable relevant field.

Excellent communication skills

Flexible to work on weekends and holiday shifts

How to Apply

Those interested and meet the above requirements can send their application letters and CV on or before Friday, 24thSeptember 2021.

Apply for the job here

Only Shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.

Two Rivers Lifestyle Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer.