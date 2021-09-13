Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



WATU is a focus-driven, customer-centric company that believes everyone deserves the opportunity to be an entrepreneur and achieve their ambitious goals in life.

As Africa’s fastest growing Asset Finance company, we see the continent’s bright and prosperous future and want to be part of making it a reality.

Our vision is to provide asset ﬁnancing for motorcycles and three-wheelers to those who understand when provided with the right tools can fulﬁl their dreams and the needs of their families and community.

We Empower Entrepreneurs by providing the means needed to move and improve lives.

Our business is growing rapidly, and with more than 100,000 customers in Kenya, we are looking for enthusiastic and customer obsessed Customer Care Call Centre Interns in Mombasa, Kenya.

We are looking for doers who are ready to roll up their sleeves and with their hard work and dedication create the impact needed in our communities.

As a Customer Care Call Centre Intern you will be responsible for actively marketing the Company financing services by participating in marketing activities, searching for clients as well as advising our clients in regard to the financing process.

A successful Customer Care Call Centre Intern is expected to adapt to the fast-paced culture of both the company, the market and the customers we serve.

Our customers are entrepreneurs. As a company, we are committed to aiding them in achieving their ﬁnancial goals. It is imperative that the Customer Care Call Centre Intern be engaged with the community they serve and committed equally to our customer’s and company’s goals.

Responsibilities

Representing Watu Credit Ltd and implementing the Company’s Customer Care plan within the assigned mandate.

Manage large amounts of inbound and outbound client calls on different topics such as insurance renewal, ownership transfer, product and service evaluations in a timely manner.

Receiving and responding to customer service account inquiries on account balances, transaction details, statements and fees and charges.

Make follow-up calls to customers who have questions or concerns related to their acquisition experience or product use and when problems arise on customer accounts.

Resolving product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem.

Identifying customer needs, researching, and analysing market trends, pricing schedules, competitor products, and other relevant information.

Carrying out customer satisfaction surveys to help to identify process and/or product improvement areas.

Educate customers on benefits of value-added services.

Understand and strive to meet or exceed Call Center metrics while providing excellent and consistent customer service.

Take part in training and other learning opportunities to expand knowledge of the company and position.

Provide feedback on the efficiency of the customer service process.

Performing any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Representing Watu Credit Ltd and implementing the Company’s Customer Care plan within the assigned mandate.

Manage large amounts of inbound and outbound client calls on different topics such as insurance renewal, ownership transfer, product and service evaluations in a timely manner.

Receiving and responding to customer service account inquiries on account balances, transaction details, statements and fees and charges.

Make follow-up calls to customers who have questions or concerns related to their acquisition experience or product use and when problems arise on customer accounts.

Resolving product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem.

Identifying customer needs, researching, and analysing market trends, pricing schedules, competitor products, and other relevant information.

Carrying out customer satisfaction surveys to help to identify process and/or product improvement areas.

Educate customers on benefits of value-added services.

Understand and strive to meet or exceed Call Center metrics while providing excellent and consistent customer service.

Take part in training and other learning opportunities to expand knowledge of the company and position.

Provide feedback on the efficiency of the customer service process.

Performing any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Proﬁciency with Microsoft Oﬃce (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Excellent communication and presentation skills including written communication

Integrity, enthusiasm and passion for continuous learning and development

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work harmoniously in an organization with diverse business operations

An effective self-starter able to multitask and successfully operate in a fast paced, team environment

Flexible and adaptable to changing priorities, able to effectively deal with people at all levels inside and outside of the Company

Diploma in a relevant ﬁeld

WHAT WE OFFER:

Be a part of an international, dynamic and driven team that has set their aspirations high and work hard to achieve those

Opportunities to learn and grow together with us

Competitive compensation package

Health beneﬁts

How to Apply

Do you see yourself being part of the WATU team? Then please apply with your CV and a cover letter, we are looking forward to working with you!

Apply for the job here