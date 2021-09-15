Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, has asked Kenyans and especially the youth to reject the wheelbarrow narrative being peddled by Deputy President William Ruto.

Addressing Isiolo County youths on Tuesday, Mucheru said Kenyan youths need jobs and not Ruto’s wheelbarrows.

The CS further criticized the wheelbarrow narrative, saying that Kenya’s youthful population has the power to make a difference and chart the future of the country and should therefore be wary of leaders spearheading such analog ideologies.

“Do you believe those who tell you that your time will come at some ill-defined time in the distant future?

“Your time is now and today,” Mucheru said.

Ruto has been attempting to lure Kenyans with several initiatives mainly targeting the informal sectors as he spreads his ‘hustler’ narrative powered by wheelbarrows, carts, welding machines, sewing machines, water tanks, and salon equipment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST