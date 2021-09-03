Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 3, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Edward Kisiangani, has challenged Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, to also list properties owned by President Uhuru Kenyatta after he exposed Deputy President William Ruto’s properties to the public.

On Wednesday, Matiang’i, who appeared before the National Assembly’s National Security Committee, tabled a list of Ruto’s properties and revealed that they are all guarded by state security.

Matiang’i revealed that Ruto owns Weston Hotel, Murumbi Farm, ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch, Dolphine Hotel, Mata Farm, Private Residence in Elgon View, Eldoret, Koitalel Poultry Farm, Private Residence in Eldoret, 5 choppers, and two hangars at Wilson Airport among others.

Commenting on Twitter on Friday, Kisiangani, who is also a Kenyatta University don, asked Matiangi to also list properties owned by other senior government officials including President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Now that the public knows what DP Ruto owns, let the other political leaders in this country tell us what they own so we can render our opinions.

“Government should help to release this dossier about them as it has done about DP Ruto.

“Nobody will stop this conversation. Tulane sasa,”Kisiangani wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST