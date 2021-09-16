Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 16 September 2021 – CCTV footage of a rogue police officer engaging in criminal activities at night has surfaced.
The trending video shared online shows the cop gaining access into a residential plot where he broke into one of the houses using a metal rod.
Cyprian Nyakundi shared the video on his Twitter page and lashed at Kenyan police officers, calling them thieves.
“Criminals in uniform the Kenya Police seen here breaking into a residence.
“Kiganjo Police College should be disbanded for producing thieves instead of law enforcement officers,” he wrote.
Here’s the trending CCTV footage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
