Thursday, 16 September 2021 – CCTV footage of a rogue police officer engaging in criminal activities at night has surfaced.

The trending video shared online shows the cop gaining access into a residential plot where he broke into one of the houses using a metal rod.

Cyprian Nyakundi shared the video on his Twitter page and lashed at Kenyan police officers, calling them thieves.

“Criminals in uniform the Kenya Police seen here breaking into a residence.

“Kiganjo Police College should be disbanded for producing thieves instead of law enforcement officers,” he wrote.

Here’s the trending CCTV footage.

