Monday, September 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto may be forced to drop the wheelbarrow as a slogan for his UDA party after a Luo man defiled it.

This is after a 34-year-old man from Siaya County beat his wife to death and carried her lifeless body to a wheelbarrow, which is the symbol for the hustler nation.

The suspect has since been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives and is helping with the investigations.

The suspect is accused of brutalizing his wife and inflicting bodily harm that led to her ultimate demise.

According to the DCI, the suspect went home on Saturday, September 11, only to find his wife missing.

His search for her led him to a nearby liquor den, where he found her overtly drunk.

“Infuriated by the sight, the suspect descended on her with kicks and blows, further immobilizing his 42-year-old wife, who could barely stand on her feet,” the DCI stated.

The detectives claim that the suspect put the motionless body of his wife on a wheelbarrow and pushed her home where she was pronounced dead.

