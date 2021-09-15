Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 September 2021 – It’s without a doubt that Governor Alfred Mutua’s ex-wife, Lillian Nganga, is madly in love with celebrated rapper, Juliani.

Lillian confirmed that she is dating the former Ukoo Flani rapper about two weeks ago after endless speculations on social media.

The two lovebirds, who are drunk in love, were caught on camera jogging together in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi and the video shared online by a nosy Kenyan.

Juliani was leading and Lillian was following him closely from behind.

The Former Machakos County First Lady is a fitness enthusiast just like her newfound love Juliani.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.