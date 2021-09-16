Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 16, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has condemned President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government for hiking fuel prices despite a decline in international prices of crude oil.

On Tuesday, the government removed fuel subsidies that saw pump prices hit a historic high.

The subsidies amounted to Sh7.10 on a litre of petrol Sh9.90 on diesel and Sh11.36 on kerosene.

As a result, a litre of super petrol, diesel and kerosene is now retailing at Ksh134.72, Ksh115.60 and Ksh110.82 respectively in Nairobi.

“This increase, with over seven shillings for every litre of fuel, comes at a time when, first, the prices of crude oil were reduced internationally last month and, secondly, many Kenyan workers’ are still suffering from heavy taxation and half salaries due to the adverse effects of Covid-19,” Atwoli said.

“It only costs Ks49.84 to import a litre of petrol from the Middle East while an average Kenyan has to pay an extra of around Ksh84 for every litre of petrol purchased.

“Interestingly. Uganda, which is a landlocked country, retails its petrol at Ksh110 compared to Kenya’s Ksh134,” Atwoli added.

The COTU boss further called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to explain the hike to Kenyans.

“We would like His Excellency the President to come out and make a statement on this unfair perpetual increase in fuel prices.

“The President should, himself, explain to Kenyans why the government is hellbent on increasing the pain and suffering of Kenyan workers and Kenyans in general amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST