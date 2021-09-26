Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 26, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta, terming him as the worst president who has ever ruled Kenya.

Atwoli, who spoke in Hurghada Egypt on Friday, while closing an international conference, accused President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government of frustrating its citizens through over-taxation.

Atwoli urged African employers to team up with their respective governments to fund the losses that they have encountered as a result of the pandemic.

The veteran trade unionist also reminded them of the need for employers to reject unfavorable policies set by their governments, especially on taxation.

Atwoli gave an example of the Kenyan government which has taken advantage of the pandemic to exploit its citizens and raise the cost of doing business.

“Kenyans have been forced to pay up to Ksh135 for a litre of petrol at a time when its neighbours are paying far much less,” Atwoli said.

He proceeded to ask the delegates at the meeting whether such a government should maintain their silence while the people who voted for them continue to suffer.

