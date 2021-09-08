Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 September 2021 – Over 25,800 litres of Diesel and 1,300 litres of Petrol were seized at a siphoning den in Industrial Area, Nairobi, and 10 suspects arrested.

Police invaded the siphoning den after getting numerous complaints from motorists operating within Makadara sub-county regarding the distribution of adulterated fuel in the area.

Four lorries among them a lorry belonging to Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) were confiscated.

A pick-up, siphoning materials, five generators, 108 drums, and several 20L jericans were also confiscated.

The vehicles were detained at Lungalunga Police Station and all exhibits secured.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.