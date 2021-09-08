Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 September 2021 – Former Tahidi High actress, Sarah Hassan alias Tanya, was among guests during Anita Nderu’s colourful Ruracio ceremony held over the weekend.

Tanya shared photos from the colourful ceremony dressed in a lovely African dress and congratulated the popular TV host and her soon-to-be husband.

“Spent my birthday celebrating one of my most favorite people Anita Nderu. Congratulations love!!

You made such a gorgeous bride. I love you to bits and I’m so happy for you and Barrett!!

I wish you both all the happiness in the world,” she posted and shared the cute photos below.

Anita thanked Tanya for celebrating her birthday at her Ruracio Ceremony and said she was grateful for the kind gesture.

“I remain super grateful for you, your kindness and that you chose to spend your birthday with me. I love you so much. Happy birthday, month,” she responded.

