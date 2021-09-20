Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – A video captured a Mercedes Benz burning down to ashes along the busy Thika Superhighway after catching fire.

No causalities were reported and the cause of the mid-morning accident has not been established.

Curious onlookers milled around to take photos and videos of the burning vehicle.

Some car fires are caused by collisions while others are more often caused by problems with a vehicle’s electrical wiring, fuel system, or even cigarettes left in the car.

The fires can start from other places than the engine.

These places include under the vehicle, near the wheels and brakes, in your dashboard, and even inside the car.

In case of fire accidents, motorists are advised to stop the car, evacuate all passengers, and move away from the burning vehicle to prevent inhaling toxic fumes.

Below is the video of the burning car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.