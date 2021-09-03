Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 3, 2021 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has confessed to demonizing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the previous campaigns to make Uhuru Kenyatta the president.

Speaking during Raila’s round table meeting with the Ameru community in Nairobi yesterday, Kiraitu said he and others also blocked Raila Odinga’s presidency in 2007, when he was contesting against retired President Mwai Kibaki.

In order to make Uhuru Kenyatta president in the 2013 and 2017 General Election, Kiraitu said they had to make Raila look bad in the eyes of Mt. Kenya voters, a crucial voting bloc in the country.

“I was part of the strategy team. There was nothing black or dark about Raila but we had to win the presidency and we won.

“The truth of the matter is that Raila is actually a very clean man. A man of great means” Kiraitu Murungi said in the roundtable meeting.

In the meeting, Kiraitu Murungi announced that they have lifted the stumbling blocks imposed on Raila Odinga, and they are ready to support his presidency in 2022.

He praised Raila for his effort to fight for multiparty democracy, crediting the freedom in Kenya to him.

”The peace and freedom you enjoy today came about because of Raila.”

“He bit the bullet for your sake,” he said.

Kiraitu now joins the long list of Jubilee Party members who have thrown their weight behind Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST