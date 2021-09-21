Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Community Liaison Office Coordinator (USEFMs)

Duties

Basic Function of the Position:

The CLO is responsible for developing and managing a program based on community demographics and post-specific needs. Development and implementation of the program has direct impact on post morale and affects overall work performance, productivity, retention, community spirit, and individual and family well-being in a foreign environment. The CLO develops evaluation criteria and conducts periodic surveys to assess program efficacy. Based on analysis of formal and informal surveys, the CLO develops and implements a long-range program plan that outlines goals to maintain and enhance morale at post.

Qualifications and Evaluations

Requirements:

EXPERIENCE: Minimum of five years of professional work experience required. Minimum of six months of supervisory experience required.

JOB KNOWLEDGE:

Pertinent DOS regulations, programs, and policies, as well as host-country laws, practices, and mores. Critical to duties in employment liaison, education liaison, crisis management, and security liaison where USG and DOS regulations, policies and initiatives govern programs and benefits critical to the general well-being of FS employees and family members overseas.

Education Requirements:

Completion of High school required.

Evaluations:

LANGUAGE: Level III (Good Working Knowledge) English Speaking/Reading/Writing required.

SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Standard knowledge of Microsoft computer environment required; ability to draft and edit material for correspondence and publication required. Ability to demonstrate good interpersonal customer service skills required.

Qualifications:

All applicants under consideration will be required to pass security certifications.

Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO): The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation.

Benefits and Other Info

Benefits:

Agency Benefits:

For EFMs, benefits should be discussed with the Human Resources Office.

The pay plan is assigned at the time of the conditional offer letter by the HR Office.

Other Information:

HIRING PREFERENCE SELECTION PROCESS: Applicants in the following hiring preference categories are extended a hiring preference in the order listed below. Therefore, it is essential that these applicants accurately describe their status on the application. Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not eligible for a hiring preference.

HIRING PREFERENCE ORDER:

AEFM / USEFM who is a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran*

AEFM / USEFM

FS on LWOP and CS with reemployment rights *

* IMPORTANT: Applicants who claim status as a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran must submit a copy of their most recent DD-214 (“Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty”), equivalent documentation, or certification. A “certification” is any written document from the armed forces that certifies the service member is expected to be discharged or released from active duty service in the armed forces under honorable conditions within 120 days after the certification is submitted by the applicant. The certification letter should be on letterhead of the appropriate military branch of the service and contain (1) the military service dates including the expected discharge or release date; and (2) the character of service. Acceptable documentation must be submitted in order for the preference to be given.

How To Apply

Click here to apply