Friday, September 3, 2021 – Comedian Wilson Muirania, popularly known as Jaymo ule Msee, has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, for causing too much drama after falling out bitterly.

In a statement posted on his social media pages, Jaymo asked the two leaders to spare the country the drama and asked them to concentrate on the work they were elected to do.

The comedian argued that the two leaders promised to change the lives of the youth when they were re-elected in 2017 but were now engaging in cheap theatrics.

He asked the two leaders to sort out their issues behind a closed-door meeting and avoid washing their dirty linen in public.

“I come to you as a young Kenyan who supported you and campaigned to have you lead us! Kindly spare us the drama festivals that you are subjecting us to while serving in the same government.”

“Stop these antics and tactics that are dividing the many young Kenyans that woke up to vote for you,” wrote the comedian.

He warned that the back and forth between the two leaders was dangerous for the country and specifically the youth, who were keenly watching them.

“Whether for politics or anything, whatever is happening in this country championed by your foot soldiers is very dangerous.”

“Stop all this nonsense and concentrate on the work Kenyans gave you. If the youth cause fracas in 2022, remember that you are still customers of the International Criminal Court (ICC),” he concluded.

The President and his deputy have been at loggerheads since the March 2018 handshake between the Head of State and his long-time political rival turned supporter, Raila Odinga.

