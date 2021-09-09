Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Account Developer – Kisumu

The overall purpose of this role is to drive business performance through increased profitability, superior customer service and excellent execution in trade. This role reports to the Area Sales Manager.

Key Duties & Responsibilities

To identify and implement new business opportunities so that the customer base and profits can continuously grow. New business opportunities are determined by visiting potential customers and evaluating their suitability according to established criteria. Potential customers are assessed throughout the trial period to determine whether or not they will be as profitable as planned. After successful completion of the trial period dealers are developed and supported as per company regulations. Business opportunities are developed within budgeted parameters and implemented as per regulations and customer agreement.

To optimize customer service so that superior customer relations and long lasting partnerships. Relevant customer service target are to be achieved at all times. Customer master file is continuously updated to ensure that accurate customer records are maintained. Customers are continually updated in respect of new products, merchandise standards, promotions and any other issues regarding business development. Customer’s needs and requirements are treated as important at all times. Problems and queries are handled in a professional, timely, tactful and friendly manner. Account Developers take ownership of problems from beginning to end. Requests and problems are followed up until rectified or answered to the customers’ satisfaction and company standards.

To formulate account plans so that future business opportunities can be planned and implemented effectively. The outlets’ business model is well understood and opportunities for synergy with appropriate products’ brand propositions are identified and optimized. The account plan is formulated in line with the relevant quarterly reviews. The findings of the account plan are evaluated against the objectives of the channel business plan. Account plans are clearly communicated to the channel management team and agreed upon recommendations are implemented. Professional presentations of the annual account plan are given to customers to ensure their understanding of the plan. The terms and conditions suggested in the account plan are negotiated to reach agreement. Product lines are evaluated in order to eliminate slow moving lines and promote profitable lines.

To manage and maintain assets so that losses are minimized and optimal returns on investments are achieved. Equipment contracts are accurately completed and signed by all relevant parties. The allocation and operation of equipment is in line with set standards and regulations. Coolers, vehicles and equipment are managed and maintained on a weekly basis to ensure optimal functioning. Placement of equipment should maximize return on investment at all times. The negotiated and agreed upon position of the cooler is maintained according to set standards. The ratio of sales to the cooler size is evaluated in order to ensure return on investments and non-conformance is corrected in line with set company regulations. Defective coolers are reported immediately and non-performance is escalated to the next level on the next visit. Basic fountain equipment and cooler maintenance training is provided to the dealer on a regular basis.

To execute outlets according to organization strategies so that sales volumes may be increased and product awareness is enhanced. Promotional agreements are accurately completed and forwarded to the relevant Area Sales Manager. Promotions are executed as per promotional guidelines and set company standards. Dealers are educated and continuously advised on stock management and shelf-life dates as per company regulations. The account manager must monitor, assess and manage stock age in the store at all times. RED targets are achieved at all times. Point of purchase and built displays are positioned in order to ensure that products are more visible than any other products. Point of sale are removed immediately once a promotional offer has exceeded.

To execute surveys so that the organization is constantly aware of current market trends and to enable a competitive advantage. Information regarding competitors’ products, prices, and quantities sold, and in-stock levels is gathered. On premise outlet surveys are conducted at selected outlets. Information gathered through surveys is evaluated and presented to the channel management team. Identified areas for improvement are rectified and follow up is conducted to ensure compliance.



Skills, Experience & Education

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum qualification of a Diploma in a Business related field.

Bachelor Degree in a Business related field shall be an added advantage.

A minimum of 2 years experience in an FMCG environment.

Strong experience in marketing and customer service with good networking skills.

Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills.

General

Competencies

Good analytical and numerical ability

Socially outgoing and confident

Able to build positive relationships

Ability to negotiate

Team player who can also work independently

Assertive and persuasive- ability to influence

Open to change and looking for opportunities for improvement

Good problem solving ability, solutions orientated and can be innovative

Good analytical and problem solving ability

Responsible, conscientious and dependable

Willing to take calculated risks

Self-discipline and well organized

Good planning ability

Flexibility

Good ability to work under pressure and handle a demanding work environment

High energy levels and drive

How To Apply

Click here to apply

Special Events Team Leader

The primary role of the Special Events Team Leader is to enhance Brand Equity and Brand Awareness through coordinating Special Events through Budgets in line with the Brand Strategy.

Key Duties & Responsibilities

Primary liaison with Trade Marketing Teams, Sales Teams and consumers for development of experiential marketing activities and execution of tailor made promotions, solutions for CCBA-Kenya.

Leads implementation of experiential consumer engagement activities that deliver NARTD growth, drive recruitment and trial, create brand affinity to drive brand saliency and conversion based on current campaign or focus.

Communicating to Sales Teams to provide any required-on ground support, monitoring effectiveness of in-trade experiential activities and providing recommendations to improve effectiveness, and compiling weekly analysis reports to the RIG team leader indicating experiential activities impact on business and opportunities for Sales teams to address, capture.

Develop and maintain a quarterly and monthly calendar of experiential activities by market and or sales area which is communicated to RIG team.

The primary role of the Special Events Team Leader is to enhance Brand Equity and Brand Awareness through coordinating Special Events through Budgets in line with the Brand Strategy.

Key Duties & Responsibilities

Primary liaison with Trade Marketing Teams, Sales Teams and consumers for development of experiential marketing activities and execution of tailor made promotions, solutions for CCBA-Kenya.

Leads implementation of experiential consumer engagement activities that deliver NARTD growth, drive recruitment and trial, create brand affinity to drive brand saliency and conversion based on current campaign or focus.

Communicating to Sales Teams to provide any required-on ground support, monitoring effectiveness of in-trade experiential activities and providing recommendations to improve effectiveness, and compiling weekly analysis reports to the RIG team leader indicating experiential activities impact on business and opportunities for Sales teams to address, capture.

Develop and maintain a quarterly and monthly calendar of experiential activities by market and or sales area which is communicated to RIG team.

Lead coordination and management of roadshows and relationships consumers that are aligned to brand protocols; and that are important in maintaining brand presence, creating brand affinity to drive brand saliency and conversion of consumers

Support execution of effective and efficient winning promotional activities in line with guidelines CPG and ensures their acceptation.

Support all activities around new product launch success by undertaking experiential activities around the new product launch and giving prominence to new launches during activations and roadshows.

Ensure safe operations of all activities, legal and KO compliance and standards maintained all through the activations.

Skills, Experience & Education

Qualifications

Minimum qualification of a Diploma in a Business related field

Bachelor’s Degree in a Business related field shall be an added advantage

Experience

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in an FMCG

Mastery as an MC in experiential marketing using a rig. Dj skills shall be an added advantage

Strong experience in marketing and customer service with good networking skills.Lead coordination and management of roadshows and relationships consumers that are aligned to brand protocols; and that are important in maintaining brand presence, creating brand affinity to drive brand saliency and conversion of consumers

Support execution of effective and efficient winning promotional activities in line with guidelines CPG and ensures their acceptation.

Support all activities around new product launch success by undertaking experiential activities around the new product launch and giving prominence to new launches during activations and roadshows.

Ensure safe operations of all activities, legal and KO compliance and standards maintained all through the activations.

Skills, Experience & Education

Qualifications

Minimum qualification of a Diploma in a Business related field

Bachelor’s Degree in a Business related field shall be an added advantage

Experience

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in an FMCG

Mastery as an MC in experiential marketing using a rig. Dj skills shall be an added advantage

Strong experience in marketing and customer service with good networking skills.

How To Apply

Click here to apply

Account Developer – Nairobi

The overall purpose of this role is to drive business performance through increased profitability, superior customer service and excellent execution in trade. This role reports to the Area Sales Manager.

Key Duties & Responsibilities

To identify and implement new business opportunities so that the customer base and profits can continuously grow. New business opportunities are determined by visiting potential customers and evaluating their suitability according to established criteria. Potential customers are assessed throughout the trial period to determine whether or not they will be as profitable as planned. After successful completion of the trial period dealers are developed and supported as per company regulations. Business opportunities are developed within budgeted parameters and implemented as per regulations and customer agreement.

To optimize customer service so that superior customer relations and long lasting partnerships. Relevant customer service target are to be achieved at all times. Customer master file is continuously updated to ensure that accurate customer records are maintained. Customers are continually updated in respect of new products, merchandise standards, promotions and any other issues regarding business development. Customer’s needs and requirements are treated as important at all times. Problems and queries are handled in a professional, timely, tactful and friendly manner. Account Developers take ownership of problems from beginning to end. Requests and problems are followed up until rectified or answered to the customers’ satisfaction and company standards.

To formulate account plans so that future business opportunities can be planned and implemented effectively. The outlets’ business model is well understood and opportunities for synergy with appropriate products’ brand propositions are identified and optimized. The account plan is formulated in line with the relevant quarterly reviews. The findings of the account plan are evaluated against the objectives of the channel business plan. Account plans are clearly communicated to the channel management team and agreed upon recommendations are implemented. Professional presentations of the annual account plan are given to customers to ensure their understanding of the plan. The terms and conditions suggested in the account plan are negotiated to reach agreement. Product lines are evaluated in order to eliminate slow moving lines and promote profitable lines.

To manage and maintain assets so that losses are minimized and optimal returns on investments are achieved. Equipment contracts are accurately completed and signed by all relevant parties. The allocation and operation of equipment is in line with set standards and regulations. Coolers, vehicles and equipment are managed and maintained on a weekly basis to ensure optimal functioning. Placement of equipment should maximize return on investment at all times. The negotiated and agreed upon position of the cooler is maintained according to set standards. The ratio of sales to the cooler size is evaluated in order to ensure return on investments and non-conformance is corrected in line with set company regulations. Defective coolers are reported immediately and non-performance is escalated to the next level on the next visit. Basic fountain equipment and cooler maintenance training is provided to the dealer on a regular basis.

To execute outlets according to organization strategies so that sales volumes may be increased and product awareness is enhanced. Promotional agreements are accurately completed and forwarded to the relevant Area Sales Manager. Promotions are executed as per promotional guidelines and set company standards. Dealers are educated and continuously advised on stock management and shelf-life dates as per company regulations. The account manager must monitor, assess and manage stock age in the store at all times. RED targets are achieved at all times. Point of purchase and built displays are positioned in order to ensure that products are more visible than any other products. Point of sale are removed immediately once a promotional offer has exceeded.

To execute surveys so that the organization is constantly aware of current market trends and to enable a competitive advantage. Information regarding competitors’ products, prices, and quantities sold, and in-stock levels is gathered. On premise outlet surveys are conducted at selected outlets. Information gathered through surveys is evaluated and presented to the channel management team. Identified areas for improvement are rectified and follow up is conducted to ensure compliance.



Skills, Experience & Education

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum qualification of a Diploma in a Business related field.

Bachelor Degree in a Business related field shall be an added advantage.

A minimum of 2 years experience in an FMCG environment.

Strong experience in marketing and customer service with good networking skills.

Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills.

General Competencies

Good analytical and numerical ability

Socially outgoing and confident

Able to build positive relationships

Ability to negotiate

Team player who can also work independently

Assertive and persuasive- ability to influence

Open to change and looking for opportunities for improvement

Good problem solving ability, solutions orientated and can be innovative

Good analytical and problem solving ability

Responsible, conscientious and dependable

Willing to take calculated risks

Self-discipline and well organized

Good planning ability

Flexibility

Good ability to work under pressure and handle a demanding work environment

High energy levels and drive

How To Apply

Click here to apply