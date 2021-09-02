Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – A Twitter user has shared CCTV footage of a motorbike riding thug who was following him at night, ready to strike at the right moment.

The victim was on his way home when he noticed a hooded young man suspected to be a thug, following him on a motorbike.

To be on the safe side, he called his family members and alerted them to open the gate as soon as possible when he reaches home.

He couldn’t scream for help since he didn’t know whether the suspect was armed.

The suspected thug was planning to accost him outside the gate.

Luckily, the gate was opened in time.

“Thank God nilikua nimecall home mapema nifunguliwe gate. Roho imechemka bana after kufuatwa na nduthi bana,” he wrote on Twitter.

Watch the CCTV footage below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.