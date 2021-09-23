Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

JOB TITLE: UNBOXING CLERK

JOB OVERVIEW

The role is responsible and accountable for stacking & unboxing of cases received from incoming shipments.

 Responsibilities

  • Verify that part number and material quantity correspond with the details on the approved unboxing list, If any discrepancies are found, return to supervisor or receiving clerk
  • Physical unboxing of received parts as per the unboxing list.
  • Orderly stacking of cases during offloading to allow for efficient unboxing.
  • Drive a safety culture. To work in a safe manner by use of PPEs i.e (safety shoes, reflective jackets, gloves, and dust masks.
  • Report all warehouse incidents to the warehouse Coordinator.
  • Participate in 5s implementation and sustenance. Ensure adherence to Warehouse organization policies eg 5s within the Receiving area
  • Ensure adherence to the general warehousing practices like proper stacking, palletizing and unboxing of goods in the warehouse.
  • Provision of excellent customer service.

Qualifications

  • Minimum-Diploma Level
  • O-Level certificate with a minimum of C+ in Mathematics and C+ Mean grade
  • 1 Year  relevant experience
  • Must have knowledge in SAP.
  • Computer literate
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Automotive experience an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 24-09-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply