JOB TITLE: UNBOXING CLERK

JOB OVERVIEW

The role is responsible and accountable for stacking & unboxing of cases received from incoming shipments.

Responsibilities

Verify that part number and material quantity correspond with the details on the approved unboxing list, If any discrepancies are found, return to supervisor or receiving clerk

Physical unboxing of received parts as per the unboxing list.

Orderly stacking of cases during offloading to allow for efficient unboxing.

Drive a safety culture. To work in a safe manner by use of PPEs i.e (safety shoes, reflective jackets, gloves, and dust masks.

Report all warehouse incidents to the warehouse Coordinator.

Participate in 5s implementation and sustenance. Ensure adherence to Warehouse organization policies eg 5s within the Receiving area

Ensure adherence to the general warehousing practices like proper stacking, palletizing and unboxing of goods in the warehouse.

Provision of excellent customer service.

Qualifications

Minimum-Diploma Level

O-Level certificate with a minimum of C+ in Mathematics and C+ Mean grade

1 Year relevant experience

Must have knowledge in SAP.

Computer literate

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Automotive experience an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 24-09-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification