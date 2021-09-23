Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB TITLE: UNBOXING CLERK
JOB OVERVIEW
The role is responsible and accountable for stacking & unboxing of cases received from incoming shipments.
Responsibilities
- Verify that part number and material quantity correspond with the details on the approved unboxing list, If any discrepancies are found, return to supervisor or receiving clerk
- Physical unboxing of received parts as per the unboxing list.
- Orderly stacking of cases during offloading to allow for efficient unboxing.
- Drive a safety culture. To work in a safe manner by use of PPEs i.e (safety shoes, reflective jackets, gloves, and dust masks.
- Report all warehouse incidents to the warehouse Coordinator.
- Participate in 5s implementation and sustenance. Ensure adherence to Warehouse organization policies eg 5s within the Receiving area
- Ensure adherence to the general warehousing practices like proper stacking, palletizing and unboxing of goods in the warehouse.
- Provision of excellent customer service.
Qualifications
- Minimum-Diploma Level
- O-Level certificate with a minimum of C+ in Mathematics and C+ Mean grade
- 1 Year relevant experience
- Must have knowledge in SAP.
- Computer literate
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Automotive experience an added advantage
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.
The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 24-09-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification
