JOB TITLE: PICKING CLERK
JOB OVERVIEW
The role is responsible and accountable for picking and issuing of parts from the SAP system.
Responsibilities
- Verify that part number and material quantity correspond with the details on the approved unboxing list, If any discrepancies are found, return to supervisor or receiving clerk
- Timely picking of parts in the warehouse.
- Ensure parts picked are taken to the correct staging area/dispatch & correctly labelled
- Bin replenishment from bulk storage locations.
- Drive a safety culture. To work in a safe manner by use of PPEs i.e (safety shoes, reflective jackets, gloves, and dust masks.
- Report all warehouse incidents to the warehouse Coordinator.
- Participate in 5s implementation and sustenance.
- Ensure adherence to the general warehousing practices like proper stacking, palletizing and movement of goods in the warehouse.
- Ensure high housekeeping standards.
- Support the timely picking and delivery of parts to service workshop.
- Provision of excellent customer service.
Qualifications
- Minimum-Diploma Level
- O-Level certificate with a minimum of C+ in Mathematics and C+ Mean grade
- 1 Year relevant experience
- Must have knowledge in SAP.
- Computer literate
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Automotive experience an added advantage
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.
https://form.myjotform.com/91911365265560?path=Apply
