JOB TITLE: PICKING CLERK

JOB OVERVIEW

The role is responsible and accountable for picking and issuing of parts from the SAP system.

Responsibilities

Verify that part number and material quantity correspond with the details on the approved unboxing list, If any discrepancies are found, return to supervisor or receiving clerk

Timely picking of parts in the warehouse.

Ensure parts picked are taken to the correct staging area/dispatch & correctly labelled

Bin replenishment from bulk storage locations.

Drive a safety culture. To work in a safe manner by use of PPEs i.e (safety shoes, reflective jackets, gloves, and dust masks.

Report all warehouse incidents to the warehouse Coordinator.

Participate in 5s implementation and sustenance.

Ensure adherence to the general warehousing practices like proper stacking, palletizing and movement of goods in the warehouse.

Ensure high housekeeping standards.

Support the timely picking and delivery of parts to service workshop.

Provision of excellent customer service.

Qualifications

Minimum-Diploma Level

O-Level certificate with a minimum of C+ in Mathematics and C+ Mean grade

1 Year relevant experience

Must have knowledge in SAP.

Computer literate

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Automotive experience an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

https://form.myjotform.com/91911365265560?path=Apply