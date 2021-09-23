Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

JOB TITLE: PICKING CLERK

JOB OVERVIEW

The role is responsible and accountable for picking and issuing of parts from the SAP system.

Responsibilities

  • Verify that part number and material quantity correspond with the details on the approved unboxing list, If any discrepancies are found, return to supervisor or receiving clerk
  • Timely picking of parts in the warehouse.
  • Ensure parts picked are taken to the correct staging area/dispatch & correctly labelled
  • Bin replenishment from bulk storage locations.
  • Drive a safety culture. To work in a safe manner by use of PPEs i.e (safety shoes, reflective jackets, gloves, and dust masks.
  • Report all warehouse incidents to the warehouse Coordinator.
  • Participate in 5s implementation and sustenance.
  • Ensure adherence to the general warehousing practices like proper stacking, palletizing and movement of goods in the warehouse.
  • Ensure high housekeeping standards.
  • Support the timely picking and delivery of parts to service workshop.
  • Provision of excellent customer service.

 Qualifications

  • Minimum-Diploma Level
  • O-Level certificate with a minimum of C+ in Mathematics and C+ Mean grade
  • 1 Year  relevant experience
  • Must have knowledge in SAP.
  • Computer literate
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Automotive experience an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

https://form.myjotform.com/91911365265560?path=Apply

