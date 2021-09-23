Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

JOB TITLE: DISPATCH CLERK

JOB OVERVIEW

The role is responsible and accountable for Physical verification of picked quantities, packing and dispatching customer orders.

 Responsibilities

  • Should ensure all documentation for the dispatched parts are pre-authorized and attached together with the packed goods.
  • Verify that the part numbers on the shipping documents (Invoice and dispatch note) match the parts being shipped and have not been tampered with.
  • Verification of quantities and quality of picked parts prior to packaging.
  • Coordinate with the picking clerks to ensure any part entering or leaving the dispatch area has a supporting document.
  • Drive a safety culture. To work in a safe manner by use of PPEs i.e (safety shoes, reflective jackets, gloves, and dust masks.
  • Report all warehouse incidents to the warehouse Coordinator
  • Proper Packaging of picked parts in compliance with our client’s packaging standards ready for outbound deliveries.
  • System dispatch of delivered quantity after payment/ credit verification.
  • Ensure adherence to the general warehousing practices like proper stacking, palletizing and movement of goods in the warehouse.
  • Participate in 5s implementation and sustenance.
  • Ensure adherence to Warehouse organization policies eg 5S in the dispatch area.
  • Provision of excellent customer service.

 Qualifications

  • Minimum-Diploma Level
  • O-Level certificate with a minimum of C+ in Mathematics and C+ Mean grade
  • 1 Year  relevant experience
  • Must have knowledge in SAP.
  • Computer literate
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Automotive experience an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 24-09-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification

