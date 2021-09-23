Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: DISPATCH CLERK

JOB OVERVIEW

The role is responsible and accountable for Physical verification of picked quantities, packing and dispatching customer orders.

Responsibilities

Should ensure all documentation for the dispatched parts are pre-authorized and attached together with the packed goods.

Verify that the part numbers on the shipping documents (Invoice and dispatch note) match the parts being shipped and have not been tampered with.

Verification of quantities and quality of picked parts prior to packaging.

Coordinate with the picking clerks to ensure any part entering or leaving the dispatch area has a supporting document.

Drive a safety culture. To work in a safe manner by use of PPEs i.e (safety shoes, reflective jackets, gloves, and dust masks.

Report all warehouse incidents to the warehouse Coordinator

Proper Packaging of picked parts in compliance with our client’s packaging standards ready for outbound deliveries.

System dispatch of delivered quantity after payment/ credit verification.

Ensure adherence to the general warehousing practices like proper stacking, palletizing and movement of goods in the warehouse.

Participate in 5s implementation and sustenance.

Ensure adherence to Warehouse organization policies eg 5S in the dispatch area.

Provision of excellent customer service.

Qualifications

Minimum-Diploma Level

O-Level certificate with a minimum of C+ in Mathematics and C+ Mean grade

1 Year relevant experience

Must have knowledge in SAP.

Computer literate

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Automotive experience an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 24-09-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification