JOB TITLE: DISPATCH CLERK
JOB OVERVIEW
The role is responsible and accountable for Physical verification of picked quantities, packing and dispatching customer orders.
Responsibilities
- Should ensure all documentation for the dispatched parts are pre-authorized and attached together with the packed goods.
- Verify that the part numbers on the shipping documents (Invoice and dispatch note) match the parts being shipped and have not been tampered with.
- Verification of quantities and quality of picked parts prior to packaging.
- Coordinate with the picking clerks to ensure any part entering or leaving the dispatch area has a supporting document.
- Drive a safety culture. To work in a safe manner by use of PPEs i.e (safety shoes, reflective jackets, gloves, and dust masks.
- Report all warehouse incidents to the warehouse Coordinator
- Proper Packaging of picked parts in compliance with our client’s packaging standards ready for outbound deliveries.
- System dispatch of delivered quantity after payment/ credit verification.
- Ensure adherence to the general warehousing practices like proper stacking, palletizing and movement of goods in the warehouse.
- Participate in 5s implementation and sustenance.
- Ensure adherence to Warehouse organization policies eg 5S in the dispatch area.
- Provision of excellent customer service.
Qualifications
- Minimum-Diploma Level
- O-Level certificate with a minimum of C+ in Mathematics and C+ Mean grade
- 1 Year relevant experience
- Must have knowledge in SAP.
- Computer literate
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Automotive experience an added advantage
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.
The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 24-09-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification
