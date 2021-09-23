Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: BINNING CLERK

JOB OVERVIEW

The role is responsible and accountable for the accurate binning of all incoming parts and accessories

Responsibilities

Verify that part number, bin location and material quantity correspond with the details on the approved binning list.

Physical binning of verified parts as per the binning list.

Verify that part number, bin location and material quantity on the approved binning list correspond with the packing list and locations.

If any discrepancies are found, return to supervisor or receiving clerk

Drive a safety culture. To work in a safe manner by use of PPEs i.e (safety shoes, reflective jackets, gloves, and dust masks.

Report all warehouse incidents to the warehouse Coordinator.

Participate in 5s implementation and sustenance.

Ensure adherence to Warehouse organization policies eg 5s in the bin locations.

Clearly indicate any changes in bin locations on the binning list & follow up for the same to effected in the system.

Proper binning of received parts in compliance with our client’s standards

Ensure adherence to the general warehousing practices like proper stacking, palletizing and binning of goods in the warehouse.

Provision of excellent customer service.

Qualifications

Minimum-Diploma Level

O-Level certificate with a minimum of C+ in Mathematics and C+ Mean grade

1 Year relevant experience

Must have knowledge in SAP.

Computer literate

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Automotive experience an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.