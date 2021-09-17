Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Our client a high end restaurant with a past paced environment is currently looking to hire a Restaurant Stores Clerk.

Responsibilities

  • Ensuring that stock balances are controlled and requisitions raised from departments to replenish the stock;
  • Completing accurate stock count of all food, drink and packaging items
  • Placing items back in fridge/shelves/counters in accordance to FIFO
  • Auditing stocks in restaurant to ensure clear labeling, dates and signatories
  • Preventing overstock of items
  • Ensuring stock taking is done at specified times and any variances arising thereof adequately explained;
  • Completing documentation and taking the necessary action in case of non-delivery, substandard deliveries or over pricing;
  • Informing management and following agreed procedures in the case of spoilt, damaged or slow moving items;
  • Ensuring that stocks are inspected, as to quality and quantity, against delivery documents;
  • Authorizing issue of goods to the user departments as per requisitions; and
  • Performing any other duties assigned from time to time.

 Qualifications

  • Diploma/Degree in Purchasing and Supplies from a recognized institution;
  • At least two (2-3) years working experience in a restaurant or hotel;
  • Have good communication and interpersonal skills;
  • Demonstrate meticulous attention to detail and creativity;
  • Be a strong team player; and
  • Proficiency in Materials Control System.

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

