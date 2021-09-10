Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client a high end restaurant with a past paced environment is currently looking to hire a Restaurant Stores Clerk

Responsibilities

Ensuring that stock balances are controlled and requisitions raised from departments to replenish the stock;

Completing accurate stock count of all food, drink and packaging items

Placing items back in fridge/shelves/counters in accordance to FIFO

Auditing stocks in restaurant to ensure clear labeling, dates and signatories

Preventing overstock of items

Ensuring stock taking is done at specified times and any variances arising thereof adequately explained;

Completing documentation and taking the necessary action in case of non-delivery, substandard deliveries or over pricing;

Informing management and following agreed procedures in the case of spoilt, damaged or slow moving items;

Ensuring that stocks are inspected, as to quality and quantity, against delivery documents;

Authorizing issue of goods to the user departments as per requisitions; and

Performing any other duties assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Diploma/Degree in Purchasing and Supplies from a recognized institution;

At least two (2-3) years working experience in a restaurant or hotel;

Have good communication and interpersonal skills;

Demonstrate meticulous attention to detail and creativity;

Be a strong team player; and

Proficiency in Materials Control System.

How to Apply Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke