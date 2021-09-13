Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Clerk Assistant II

Job Grade CASB 7 (CASB 6/8/2021) – 3

Basic Salary: Kshs. 49,000

House Allowance: Kshs. 18,000

Other Allowance: Kshs 8,000

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in the preparation and processing for onward transition to the Assembly of all documents necessary for the carrying out of sittings and execution of the mandate of the Assembly;

Providing support to the Table of the Assembly for carrying out Assembly sittings;

Maintaining records for both Committees and Table and Journals Office;

Prepare draft documentation for conferencing and hospitality arrangements for Assembly Committees;

Attending Plenary and performing chamber duties;

Circulating minutes to other persons required to take action;

Capturing and processing of committee attendances;

Compiling data on committee proceedings;

Providing administrative services to various types of County Assembly Committees, including the CASB; and

Searching for information/facts on specific committee

Requirements for Appointment

Bachelor’s degree in any of the Social Sciences from a recognized institution;

Minimum experience of 3 (Three) years in the relevant

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Meet the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.

HOW TO APPLY

Interested candidates who meet the specifications are requested to forward their applications with copies of academic and professional testimonials, and national identity cards.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their academic and professional testimonials, National identity card, and clearance from, EACC, KRA, DCI, HELB, and CRB.

Please note that:

1. Candidates should NOT attach original documents to the applications.

2. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

3. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications should indicate clearly the position applied for and the advert number on the top corner of the envelope addressed to;

The Secretary County Assembly Service Board

County Assembly of Bungoma

P.O Box 1886 – 50200,

Bungoma.

Or Via Email hr@bungomaassembly.go.ke

Or, be hand-delivered to the Human Resource Management Office Room 10 AT THE Main County Assembly Building.

All Applications Should be received no later than 23rd September 2021. THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF BUNGOMA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER