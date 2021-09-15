Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, has dispelled claims that he is a mole in Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC, working for Deputy President William Ruto.

This is after ANC Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi sensationally claimed that Malala is secretly working for Ruto to bring down Mudavadi.

According to Osotsi, Malala spends the day with Mudavadi and when night comes, he shifts his allegiance to the hustler’s camp.

“They pretend to defend you, they attack Raila Odinga, but in reality, they are not with you.”

“They are with you during the day but when the night comes they shift allegiance to William Ruto,” Osotsi said.

But according to Malala, he has never worked for Ruto and is not a traitor.

He noted that he has never betrayed Mudavadi to anyone or for anything, saying Osotsi is just jealous of him because he is doing better than him.

“I do not work for Deputy President William Ruto, I am a number one soldier for Musalia Mudavadi,” Malala stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST