Sunday, September 26, 2021 – Popular actress, Brenda Jones, was the talk of social media after she went live on Instagram and exposed city stylist and makeup artist Phoina for snatching her girlfriend.

Brenda confessed that she is not straight and called out Phoina for snatching her lover.

The actress narrated how she confronted Phoina in one of the popular clubs in Nairobi and fought her after she caught her having fun with her girlfriend.

Brenda went on to brag that she inflicted injuries on Phoina’s body after the fight.

Listen to her ranting on IG live.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.