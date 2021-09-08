Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 08 September 2021 – A reckless Boda Boda rider was involved in a grisly road accident along Ngong Road.
In video footage recorded on a dashboard camera, the rider is seen speeding dangerously on the busy road before crashing into a Prado.
The impact was so lethal that his motorbike was thrown a few metres after the deadly crash.
It’s not clear whether he survived.
Here’s the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>