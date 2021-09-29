Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati is in real trouble for denying former Prime Minister Raila Odinga access to servers after the controversial 2017 General Election.

This is after a resident of Mombasa moved to court seeking to punish Wafula Chebukati for not opening IEBC servers to Kenyans and Raila Odinga.

According to Khelef Khalifa, the Supreme Court ordered IEBC to grant Raila Odinga and court-appointed IT experts read-only access to servers used in the 2017 presidential election but Chebukati’s team is yet to honor the ruling.

He said that Chebukati violated court orders, and should not be allowed to continue holding public office as the IEBC Chairman.

“For the dignity of the court to be preserved, it is imperative that my application be heard urgently and in particular, Wafula Chebukati is immediately committed to civil jail for six months for being in violation of the said orders,” Khalifa said.

Chebukati is now staring at a possible 6 months jail term for doing Raila injustice in 2017.

The witch-hunt against Wafula Chebukati comes after a similar call from members of Raila Odinga’s ODM party.

A section of ODM members questioned the credibility of Wafula Chebukati and two other IEBC commissioners, finding them unfit to hold the 2022 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST