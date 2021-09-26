Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 26, 2021 – Popular content creator, emcee and radio host, Jaymo Yule Msee, is officially off the market.

The self-proclaimed Chairman of Team Mafisi married an upcoming actress in an invite-only ceremony attended by friends and family.

Dennis Itumbi, who was among the invited guests, congratulated Jaymo for exiting the bachelors club and wished him the best.

“Congratulations Jaymo Ule Msee – kissing lips is easy, but finding someone whose Soul you kiss forever is the real stuff.

“Glad you found her and now, we can only wish you the best,” he wrote on Facebook and shared a photo interacting with Jaymo’s newly-wed wife during the wedding ceremony.

Jaymo’s newly-wed wife looks like a snack if not a complete meal.

She is a single mother of one.

See her photos below.

