Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 04 September 2021 – Plain-clothed security forces abducted one of Uganda’s most prominent academics in broad daylight for criticizing President Yoweri Museveni.

Lawrence Muganga, the vice-chancellor of the private Victoria University, was abducted in broad daylight in the main building of the institution located in one of the busiest streets of the capital Kampala.

A CCTV footage posted on social networks shows armed men in civilian clothes forcing the University don into a van known in Uganda as a “drone”, which is associated with the abduction of government opponents.

Born in Uganda and of Rwandan ethnic origin (Banyarwanda), Lawrence Muganga is a vocal critic of President Museveni.

Watch the CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.