Monday, 27 September 2021 – A local TV station aired CCTV footage showing how a 27-year-old businessman identified as Brian Macharia was beaten by bouncers at WinguBistro Lounge in Ruaka.
Brian was beaten up by the rogue bouncers after he allegedly broke a glass.
According to the CCTV footage, the deceased young man is seen being dragged out of the club after being beaten to a pulp.
Revellers who tried to intervene were also roughed up by the bouncers.
Police have arrested three people in connection with the murder.
The club’s licence has also been revoked.
Post-mortem report shows that Macharia died of multiple organ injuries.
Here’s CCTV footage showing the deceased’s last moments.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
