Monday, 27 September 2021 – A local TV station aired CCTV footage showing how a 27-year-old businessman identified as Brian Macharia was beaten by bouncers at WinguBistro Lounge in Ruaka.

Brian was beaten up by the rogue bouncers after he allegedly broke a glass.

According to the CCTV footage, the deceased young man is seen being dragged out of the club after being beaten to a pulp.

Revellers who tried to intervene were also roughed up by the bouncers.

Police have arrested three people in connection with the murder.

The club’s licence has also been revoked.

Post-mortem report shows that Macharia died of multiple organ injuries.

Here’s CCTV footage showing the deceased’s last moments.

