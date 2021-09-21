Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 21 September 2021 – A Boda Boda rider fell into a trap after two thugs posing as customers lured him at night.
The victim ferried the two middle-aged men without knowing that they had evil plans.
They lured him into a dark corner and attacked him before stealing his motorbike.
The dramatic night incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in a nearby building.
Watch the footage below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
