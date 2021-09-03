Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 03 September 2021 – A poorly constructed building collapsed in Kinoo, Kiambu County on Friday morning.

A video shared online shows the weak building that was being constructed by quacks tumbling down as shocked residents watch from a distance.

Reports indicate that no one was hurt.

This comes just days after another 5-storey building collapsed in Gachie in Kiambu County, killing three and injuring another three people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.