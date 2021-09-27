Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 27, 2021 – Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, has blasted Kieni MP Kanini Kega for lying to President Uhuru Kenyatta that his support in the Mt Kenya region is still intact.

Speaking at a burial in Laikipia county over the weekend, Waruguru, who has ditched Jubilee Party for Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, said people at the grassroots level are no longer impressed with President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s leadership.

The outspoken legislator told Kega to stop lying to the Head of State that things were good at the grassroots.

“Those of you who are close to the president led by my friend here Kanini Kega, kindly tell Uhuru the truth, stop lying to him that people are happy here, they are not at all, the economy is unbearable to them,” Waruguru said.

Waruguru further told Kega to use his close friendship with Uhuru to advise him to reduce the cost of gas and fuel rather than presenting his agendas any time he meets Uhuru.

“You speak to the president more often, why don’t you tell him to reduce the cost of gas and fuel Kenyans are suffering,” she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST