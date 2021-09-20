Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Cashier

Qualifications and Evaluations

Requirements:

EXPERIENCE:

Three years of progressive experience in accounting, at least one year of which has been in Cashier Operations, is required

JOB KNOWLEDGE:

Knowledge of cashier procedures and cashier, proficient in COAST cashiering software. Familiarity with State Department accounting system RFMS/M including Accounting, Vouchering and Payrolling.

Education Requirements:

Mandatory:

University degree in accounting, finance or business administration is required

Evaluations:

LANGUAGE:

Level 4 proficiency in English (reading/speaking/writing) is required (This may be tested).

SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Must be computer literate and familiar with the Microsoft Office suite of products. Ability to use keyboard, calculators and cash counting machines.

Must possess a high degree of interpersonal skills, the ability to work independently and be tactful and professional in dealing with a diverse range of employees often high-ranking officers who require cashier services.

Must be extremely accurate in record keeping and have the ability to verify the accuracy of figures.

Must understand the concept of shared services and the accuracy of statistical workload.

Ability to deal with all personnel problems objectively and professionally.

Self-motivated, to manage time effectively, to prioritize, plan, organize workflow and work independently.

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY (EEO): The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation.

Qualifications:

All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications.

Benefits and Other Info

Benefits:

Agency Benefits:

Locally Employed Staff, including Members of Household (MOHs), and Third-Country Nationals (TCNs), working at the U.S. Mission in Nairobi, kenya may receive a compensation package that may include health, separation, and other benefits.

For EFMs, benefits should be discussed with the Human Resources Office.

The pay plan is assigned at the time of the conditional offer letter by the HR Office.

Other Information:

HIRING PREFERENCE SELECTION PROCESS: Applicants in the following hiring preference categories are extended a hiring preference in the order listed below. Therefore, it is essential that these applicants accurately describe their status on the application. Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not eligible for a hiring preference.

HIRING PREFERENCE ORDER:

AEFM / USEFM who is a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran* AEFM / USEFM FS on LWOP and CS with reemployment rights **

How To Apply

