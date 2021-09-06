Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Waiters-Waitresses/ Cashier

Our client in the hospitality industry is currently looking to hire Waiters-Waitresses/Cashier.

Responsibilities

  • Explains how various menu items are prepared, describing ingredients and cooking methods
  • Informs customers of daily specials, making recommendations upon request
  • Serving & clearing dishes, making sure the crockery is clean & polished before use
  • Assisting in inventory for crockery, cutlery, linens etc for the restaurant
  • Required to attended mandatory training sessions, restaurant meetings and briefing
  • Responsible for coordinating entire station and communicating with front and back of the house personnel to provide a dining experience that meets or exceeds guest expectations
  • Processes guest orders to ensure that all items are prepared properly and on a timely basis
  • Present, open, and pour wine when serving guests
  • Observes diners to ensure that guests are satisfied with the food and service
  • Responds to additional requests and determines when the meal has been completed
  • Preparing totals bills and accepts payment from customers & guest

Qualifications

  • At least 2 years of experience as a Waiter-Waitress & Cashier
  • Reputable college training is a plus
  • Basic food and beverage knowledge
  • Right work attitude and flexible
  • Strong social skills
  • Should be a team player and willing to learn
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Strong organizational skills

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

