Waiters-Waitresses/ Cashier

Our client in the hospitality industry is currently looking to hire Waiters-Waitresses/Cashier.

Responsibilities

Explains how various menu items are prepared, describing ingredients and cooking methods

Informs customers of daily specials, making recommendations upon request

Serving & clearing dishes, making sure the crockery is clean & polished before use

Assisting in inventory for crockery, cutlery, linens etc for the restaurant

Required to attended mandatory training sessions, restaurant meetings and briefing

Responsible for coordinating entire station and communicating with front and back of the house personnel to provide a dining experience that meets or exceeds guest expectations

Processes guest orders to ensure that all items are prepared properly and on a timely basis

Present, open, and pour wine when serving guests

Observes diners to ensure that guests are satisfied with the food and service

Responds to additional requests and determines when the meal has been completed

Preparing totals bills and accepts payment from customers & guest

Qualifications

At least 2 years of experience as a Waiter-Waitress & Cashier

Reputable college training is a plus

Basic food and beverage knowledge

Right work attitude and flexible

Strong social skills

Should be a team player and willing to learn

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Strong organizational skills

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke