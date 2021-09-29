Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic and experienced for the position of Team Leader/ Cashier:

Towns: Isiolo, Chuka, Kapenguria, Nanyuki, Lodwar, Nyahururu, Embu, Kerugoya, Machakos, Hola, Garsen, Wajir and Busia

Responsibilities:

  • Retail set Revenue and Joiner targets
  • Provide hands-on support and guidance
  • Stock management & Requisitions
  • Performance Management -Identify areas for development to ensure continuous improvement
  • Career Management -Conduct coaching and training
  • Reporting -Compile and analyze quantitative and qualitative reporting
  • Customer satisfaction -Monitor and maintain performance standards (Real-time & Quality monitoring)

Skills and Experiences:

  • Good knowledge on cash management and cash tools i.e money scanners, ETR, SPDQ equipment
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills
  • Excellent Excel skills
  • People management and Interpersonal skills

Qualifications

  • Bachelor of Commerce or its equivalent

 How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 4th October  2021. Clearly indicate the job title “Team Leader/Cashier  and name of the town. 

