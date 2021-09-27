Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Cashier
Java House Full time
Apply by 16 October 2021
Job description
- Taking orders at the counter and assisting customers
- Acts as a hostess when necessary
- Ensuring take-away orders are dispensed promptly
- Assists in service operations e.g. folding serviettes, cutlery
- Ensuring there is enough change at all times
- Answer the phone for take away orders or any other business correctly and fast
- Maintaining shift float money and ensuring no shortages
- Assist at the barista counter or in the restaurant when the need arises
- Carry out any other task as may be instructed by superiors
Role overview
FUNCTION
Other
INDUSTRY
Food & Beverages
YEARS OF EXPERIENCE
1-5 years
LOCATION
Nairobi
How To Apply
