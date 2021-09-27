Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Cashier

Java House Full time

Apply by 16 October 2021

Job description

  • Taking orders at the counter and assisting customers
  • Acts as a hostess when necessary
  • Ensuring take-away orders are dispensed promptly
  • Assists in service operations e.g. folding serviettes, cutlery
  • Ensuring there is enough change at all times
  • Answer the phone for take away orders or any other business correctly and fast
  • Maintaining shift float money and ensuring no shortages
  • Assist at the barista counter or in the restaurant when the need arises
  • Carry out any other task as may be instructed by superiors

Role overview

FUNCTION

Other

INDUSTRY

Food & Beverages

YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

1-5 years

LOCATION

Nairobi

How To Apply

Click here to apply

