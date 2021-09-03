Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client in the hospitality industry is currently looking to hire a Barista/Cashier.

Responsibilities

Prepare all beverages (cappuccinos, lattes, teas e.t.c) to standard

Take orders from clients whilst paying attention to detail regarding, coffee strength, sugar, milk preferred e.t.c

Serve beverages and prepared food such as; toasted sandwiches and snacks

Maintain stock level and report to management for food, beverages, equipment and crockery

Receive and process payment using a POS system

Comply with health and safety regulations

Qualifications

2+ years of experience as a Barista & Cashier

Professional in terms of appearance and speech

Enjoys interacting with clients, a sociable character

Passion for food and drink

Cheerful & Team player

Good communication skills

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke