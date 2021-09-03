Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Our client in the hospitality industry is currently looking to hire a Barista/Cashier.

Responsibilities

  • Prepare all beverages (cappuccinos, lattes, teas e.t.c) to standard
  • Take orders from clients whilst paying attention to detail regarding, coffee strength, sugar, milk preferred e.t.c
  • Serve beverages and prepared food such as; toasted sandwiches and snacks
  • Maintain stock level and report to management for food, beverages, equipment and crockery
  • Receive and process payment using a POS system
  • Comply with health and safety regulations

Qualifications

  • 2+ years of experience as a Barista & Cashier
  • Professional in terms of appearance and speech
  • Enjoys interacting with clients, a sociable character
  • Passion for food and drink
  • Cheerful & Team player
  • Good communication skills

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

