Our client in the hospitality industry is currently looking to hire a Barista/Cashier.
Responsibilities
- Prepare all beverages (cappuccinos, lattes, teas e.t.c) to standard
- Take orders from clients whilst paying attention to detail regarding, coffee strength, sugar, milk preferred e.t.c
- Serve beverages and prepared food such as; toasted sandwiches and snacks
- Maintain stock level and report to management for food, beverages, equipment and crockery
- Receive and process payment using a POS system
- Comply with health and safety regulations
Qualifications
- 2+ years of experience as a Barista & Cashier
- Professional in terms of appearance and speech
- Enjoys interacting with clients, a sociable character
- Passion for food and drink
- Cheerful & Team player
- Good communication skills
How to Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
