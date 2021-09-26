Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 26, 2021 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has threatened to break social order in his constituency over claims of police brutality.

This follows claims that police officers from Gatung’ang’a Police Post in Mathira have been beating up residents while implementing curfew rules.

The latest incident led to a shooting of a man who had been arrested beyond the curfew hours – much to the chagrin of Rigathi.

“If those police officers are not arraigned in court on Monday, I will lead the people of this constituency in serious demonstrations, blocking all the roads and make this place ungovernable,” Gachagua stated.

The MP also called upon the president to put to an end the curfew law as police are using it to harass citizens.

“With all due respect, I call upon our president to stop this curfew nonsense.

“This curfew is serving no useful purpose as it’s only enriching the policemen.

He noted that those in charge of implementing the curfew had been all over collecting money from people.

“The only beneficiary from this curfew is the police, not the common man even some officers have bought cars here since this curfew came,” he lamented

He urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to call off the curfew as people have been vaccinated and are following the safety protocols.

“We are asking the president, people have been vaccinated, people are taking care of themselves and are observing the protocols please call off this curfew unless you want to continue enriching the president.”

“It is unbelievable that this is a country that is democratic that has rule of law, that has a constitution and then we have a police force that has gone rogue.

“This is unacceptable and it will not happen under my watch,” he highlighted.

