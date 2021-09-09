Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s bitter rival, Purity Wangui Ngirici, has dared her to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This is after Waiguru gave a hint that she could be headed to Deputy President William Ruto-led UDA after severing links with President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after the fall of BBI.

Speaking yesterday, Waiguru accused Uhuru’s Jubilee Party of losing its mojo, saying she may not defend her seat on the party ticket because she is likely to lose to Ngirici, who has declared interest in the Kirinyaga governor’s seat.

These two successive suggestions that she was open to joining UDA prompted a reaction from her bitter rival Wangui Ngirici, considered one of the top financiers of the United Democratic Alliance.

“Ehe! Kwani ni kesho? Karibu nominations (Is it tomorrow already! Welcome to the (UDA) nominations.), Wangui Ngirici responded in a tweet.

If Anne Waiguru joins UDA, she will have to compete for the party’s nomination ticket with Purity Ngirici, who observers claim has the local support than Waiguru.

In a separate tweet, Wangui Ngirici questioned why Anne Waiguru has a sudden change of mind after declaring that William Ruto cannot win the Kikuyu vote.

“What happened to the politics of renting a Kikuyu and not buying one?” She posed.

The phrase has been constantly used by Anne Waiguru to imply that the Mt Kenya region is lying to William Ruto about supporting him in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST