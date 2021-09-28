Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi retreated to his home turf at the weekend from where he dared his rivals to prepare for a bruising political battle in next year’s elections.

Gideon, who has hinted at running for president in 2022, camped in his backyard mingling with residents over the weekend that saw elders and religious leaders endorse him for the presidency.

After the endorsement, Gideon Moi exuded confidence in beating all his opponents, among them, Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, come 2022.

“I am sure I will floor all my opponents in the ballot if I get the support of the Kalenjin community.”

“My journey starts here at home and I’m counting on your support.

“I will not disappoint you,” Gideon told the residents.

“We are well prepared to face our opponents at the ballot. No retreat, no surrender,” he added.

Gideon’s move is widely seen as an effort to reduce the influence of Deputy President William Ruto in the area where the DP has been making inroads.

Ruto has toured Baringo County a record 10 times in the past year alone to launch several development projects and his tours have yielded fruits with several leaders allied to Moi, among them former Eldama-Ravine MP Musa Sirma and several Members of the County Assembly (MCAs), joining the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which is allied to Ruto.

Senator Moi and the Deputy President have been embroiled in a protracted battle for the control of the Rift Valley vote and Baringo County is turning out to be one of the battlegrounds for the duo.

