Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to defeat politicians ganging up against him ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

For the last few months, President Uhuru Kenyatta has been meeting several politicians across the country begging them to unite to defeat DP Ruto in 2022.

Last month, Uhuru met former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, where he begged them to unite and form a formidable coalition or be frogmarched by DP Ruto in 2022.

However, speaking on Thursday, Ruto said the leaders’ attempt to unite will fail because God has a plan for Kenyans.

Ruto also told the leaders ganging up against him that he cannot be planned for he has already made his plans.

“Wanaume wanajaribu kunipangia lakini mimi nimejipanga mbaya sana,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST