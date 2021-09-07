Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Background:

Our Client aims to address unsustainable urbanization and the proliferation of informal settlements by improving livelihoods and access to services for rural Africans. In conjunction with a collection of local partners, they plan to leverage three central resources: (1) off-grid power generation, (2) information, communication and digital technologies and (3) clean mobility, to create a platform to support an array of interventions to further sustainable development and gender parity in rural Africa.

The pilot project will focus on agricultural communities in Kisii and Nyamira Counties, both located in rural Western Kenya. Our Client will coordinate a collection of local partners with complementary capabilities to demonstrate the opportunity and feasibility of a digital Smart Village Platform for orchestrating the provisioning of mobility, agriculture and energy.

Overview:

Our Client intends to immediately hire a Junior Book Keeper.

Job duty station:

Kisii County

Gross Salary Range:

Kes 30,000-33,000

Contract Period:

1 Year with potential to renew.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Ensure bills and invoices are paid on time.

Recording/processing and collating of day-to-day transactions.

Assisting with year-end closings.

Administering of accounts receivable and accounts payable.

Aiding with payroll administration.

Account / Bank reconciliations.

Assisting in the preparation and coordination of the audit process.

Maintain statutory records, registers and related documents.

Day-to-day maintenance of petty cash.

Accurate filing and archiving.

Required Qualifications, Key Skills and Competancies

Proven experience as a junior bookkeeper.

Certificate/diploma in bookkeeping.

Excellent organizing abilities with an eye for detail.

Able to plan and organise.

Deadline-driven.

Scheduling and monitoring

Excellent and professional communication skills.

Problem analysis and problem-solving skills.

Adaptable to work individually or as part of a team.

Trustworthy and able to maintain confidentiality.

Application Process:

Applicants should send their cover letters and CVs to eisafricadevelopement@outlook.com with the email reference as JUNIOR BOOK KEEPER. Deadline for applications is 15th September 2021.