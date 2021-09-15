Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 15 September 2021 – It’s no secret that rapper Juliani is in love with Governor Mutua’s ex-wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a.
The two lovebirds went public recently after months of speculations.
The celebrated rapper is treating Lillian like a queen if this video shared by his close friend, Boniface Mwangi, is anything to go by.
Mwangi bumped into Juliani in a supermarket at night, buying chocolate for his newfound love.
The video has excited Netizens, with most people praising Juliani for being romantic.
“A whole G was out buying chocolate at this hour,” Boniface captioned the video, implying that the rapper is drunk in love.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>