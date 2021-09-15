Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 September 2021 – It’s no secret that rapper Juliani is in love with Governor Mutua’s ex-wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a.

The two lovebirds went public recently after months of speculations.

The celebrated rapper is treating Lillian like a queen if this video shared by his close friend, Boniface Mwangi, is anything to go by.

Mwangi bumped into Juliani in a supermarket at night, buying chocolate for his newfound love.

The video has excited Netizens, with most people praising Juliani for being romantic.

“A whole G was out buying chocolate at this hour,” Boniface captioned the video, implying that the rapper is drunk in love.

Watch the video below.

