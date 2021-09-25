Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 25 September 2021 – Activist Boniface Mwangi was impressed after attending a simple wedding hosted by his friend.

Mwangi said that the invite-only wedding cost just Ksh 60,000.

Only close friends and family members had been invited to the wedding.

The renowned activist advised young people to stop the peer pressure of holding expensive weddings that leave them in debt and congratulated the couple for their simplicity.

“Dated 6 years. Got married yesterday. Civil marriage, lunch with family and close friends, total cost KES 60,000. Get married for you. “Stop the peer pressure of expensive weddings.

“Do you. Love the one you choose! Njeri and l love these two lovebirds.

“Congratulations to the newest couple in town Esther Kazungu and Kibunja .

“Two awesome human beings and l’m so happy they found each other.

“I wish them marital bliss. Kibunjah is the only MCee in Kenya with a law degree, hire him for your gigs.

“Kazungu is just amazing by her very existence. #pendamarafiki” he wrote.

