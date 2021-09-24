Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 24, 2021 – People were yesterday forced to scamper for safety after a suspicious letter was left in the lift at Yare Plaza, one of the biggest shopping malls in Eastleigh, Nairobi County.

The letter indicated that there was an explosive device in the building, thus causing panic among residents.

Starehe Sub County Police Commander Julius Kiragu confirmed the incident, noting that a search operation was being conducted at the mall.

The letter added that the bomb had been programmed to go off anytime from 1 pm.

By the time of going to press, tenants and shoppers had been evacuated from the busy mall and the towers cordoned.

The scare came just two days after the Westgate shopping mall attack anniversary which took place on September 21, 2013.

The attack resulted in 71 total deaths, including 62 civilians, five Kenyan soldiers, and four attackers.

The National Police Service (NPS) announced that it had unveiled a robust and grassroots countering of violent extremism by networking with communities in preventing terrorism and building resilience in communities.

The police service stated that multi-agency cooperation within the security apparatuses had improved.

The police have also installed a reliable surveillance system in major towns and cities and procured modern security equipment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST