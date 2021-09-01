Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – Former Starehe MP, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of betraying God by getting saved the second time.

According to Wanjiru, who is among the disciples of Deputy President William Ruto, Raila came to her church in Nairobi and got saved several years ago.

However, Wanjiru said she was shocked to see Raila Odinga being prayed for again at Bible Fellowship Church in Kigumo Constituency, Murang’a on Sunday.

“I saw him going to church on Sunday. I saw the people who surrounded him and told him that he is now saved,” Wanjiru said.

The controversial woman of the cloth further attacked Raila for using salvation to gain votes from the Mt Kenya region.

“These people should stop all these lies. Salvation is about the heart and not the mouth,” Wanjiru said.

“If you are saved, what is in your heart will agree with what is in the hearts of those who believe in God and they will know you are saved,” Wanjiru added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST