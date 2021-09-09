Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Bishop David Muriithi’s baby mama, Judy Mutave, has revealed that they met in a popular club in Nairobi.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Jappani, the single mother of one said she met the flamboyant man of God in 2016 when she was unwinding in one of the popular clubs in the city.

The renowned Bishop, who preaches water and drinks wine, had gone to indulge at the club.

“We met at one of the popular entertainment spots in Kenya, somewhere where people get some drinks and relax. Sad though, but it was like that,” Mutave disclosed.

She went on to reveal that they had several other dates later on that were all in clubs, and she fell head-over-heels for him although she knew he was married.

The two were planning to have a baby, according to Mutave, but her pregnancy came unexpectedly.

She broke down on air while narrating how Bishop Muriithi used to assault her whenever she questioned him for flirting with other women.

At times, he would assault her and leave her with injuries.

She said Muriithi is very proud, hot-tempered and arrogant.

Here’s a video of the interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.